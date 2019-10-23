Redmi Note 8T render leak showcases the upcoming phone’s design

After launching the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones a few months ago in China, the Xiaomi-backed brand is now gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the same series, dubbed as Redmi Note 8T.

A tipster has shared renders of the upcoming smartphone which reveals its back as well as front panel. In terms of design, the Redmi Note 8T seems identical to the Redmi Note 8 launched a couple of weeks ago in the Indian market.

The smartphone is shown in two colors — Black and White/Blue gradient. The phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back where the sensors are placed vertically along with a fingerprint sensor. On the front, the phone has a waterdrop notch display and slightly thicker bezel compared to the Redmi Note 8. There’s also a Redmi branding on the bottom bezel.

Earlier, it was rumored that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC but now many are doubting that. Currently, it seems that the only difference is that this upcoming phone will have NFC support. However, we’ll have to wait for the specifications to get leaked online to know for sure about the differences.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with 6.3-inch dot notch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It comes with quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth camera for Portrait mode.

On the front side, it features a 13 MP snapper with AI Beautify mode. It runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support.

Source