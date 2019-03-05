Meizu Note9 price leaked ahead of its official launch on 6th March

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone maker Meizu confirmed that the company will be launching its new smartphone — the Meizu Note9 — at a launch event in Beijing, China on 6th March. Now, ahead of the phone’s official launch, an image related to the smartphone has leaked online, revealing its pricing information.

According to the leak, the Meizu Note9 will be launched in two variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. The base model with 4 GB RAM will be priced at ¥1,699 ($253) while the 6 GB RAM model will cost ¥1,899 ($283).

The pricing appeared in a photo of a retail outlet somewhere in China. It’s not yet known if the leaked photo is real, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

The Geekbench listing of the smartphone with 6 GB RAM shows that the phone managed to score 2,404 points in the single-core test and 6,027 in the multi-core test. The score is slightly below par upon comparing it with the Vivo V15 Pro that also packs Snapdragon 675 mobile platform with 6 GB of RAM.

As per the previous leaks, the Meizu Note9 will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with screen resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 upper-midrange processor, clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Adreno 612 GPU.

In the camera department, the phone features a dual camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, the device will be equipped with a 20-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

For additional security, the smartphone will come with a fingerprint sensor placed on the phone’s back panel. Connectivity options on the device will include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

The phone will be running Flyme OS, based on Android 9 Pie and will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Meizu Note9 is expected to come in three color options — Black, Silver, and Blue colors.

Meizu Note9 Specifications [Leaked]

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Flyme OS based on Android 9 Pie

Flyme OS based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) with 18.7:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Full HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) with 18.7:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP

48 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

64 GB, 128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4000 mAh with Fast Charging