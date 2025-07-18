Meta has rolled out its latest AI-powered feature – ‘Imagine Me’, for users in India across Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The new innovative tool lets users create AI-generated images of themselves using just text prompts and a few uploaded photos.

With Imagine Me, you can type phrases like “Imagine me as a 90s rockstar” or “Imagine me as a comic book hero”, and Meta AI will instantly generate a realistic or stylized image based on your input. The feature works through direct chats with @Meta AI, either in personal or group messages.

To use it for the first time, users are required to upload a few setup photos. Meta states that these images help the AI understand the user’s facial features for more accurate results. All photos are securely stored and can be updated or deleted anytime via Meta AI settings.

This marks another major step in Meta’s push to bring generative AI directly into daily social media and messaging experiences, allowing users not just to chat but to creatively visualize themselves in different avatars with ease.

Meta assures that users have full control over their images. You can manage preferences, retake or delete setup photos, and even turn off the feature if needed.

The Imagine Me feature is currently rolling out in phases and is expected to become available to more users in the coming weeks.