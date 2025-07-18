Google has rolled out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 update, offering users a set of new features, improvements, and critical bug fixes across supported Pixel devices. The update follows last month’s Beta 2.1 release and comes packed with the July 2025 Android security patch.

Key Features In Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 Update

With this beta update, Google continues to refine the Android 16 experience ahead of its stable launch. Some notable additions include:

Magnify Keyboard Feature: A new accessibility tool to zoom in on the keyboard for better visibility.

A new accessibility tool to zoom in on the keyboard for better visibility. Taskbar App Pinning Shortcuts: You can now quickly pin or unpin apps directly from the taskbar.

You can now quickly pin or unpin apps directly from the taskbar. New Screen Saver Customizations: These were borrowed from the Android 16 Canary builds and include interactive elements.

These were borrowed from the Android 16 Canary builds and include interactive elements. HDR Brightness Toggle: An advanced setting that lets users adjust screen brightness specifically for HDR content.

Major Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

Google has addressed several persistent issues that had affected beta users, making the platform more stable:

Fixed RTOS task list corruption that previously caused unexpected device restarts.

Solved launcher display bugs and incomplete UI rendering.

Resolved notification and media player display problems in the pull-down shade.

Fixed bugs leading to full device reboots due to class loader and kernel issues.

Addressed camera startup failures, particularly when users encountered a black screen.

Refined the status bar layout and fixed notification shade folding bugs.

Supported Devices

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 update is currently available for the following Pixel models:

Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro

Pixel 7, 7a, 7 Pro

Pixel 8, 8a, 8 Pro

Pixel 9, 9 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Devices already enrolled in the Android Beta Program will receive the update over-the-air (OTA) automatically.

Visit Android Beta Program To Enroll