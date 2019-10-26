Xiaomi’s Mi Pay is now available for non-Xiaomi users through Google Play Store

Mi Pay, a payments service from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi was launched earlier this year in India. Initially, the app was available for download through Mi App Store and is now being made available through Google Play Store.

The app is now available for everyone to download and use, which is designed to offer an integrated payment solution with UPI money transfers, recharges, and bill payments under one roof. Unlike existing mobile payments apps, the Mi Pay app requires a Mi Account for sign in. The app is designed by Xiaomi in a collaboration with ICICI Bank.

The company says that the Mi Pay app can be linked with your existing bank account through UPI to enable mobile payments while on-the-go. Similar to the likes of Google Pay, this app from Xiaomi lets user send or request money by entering UPI ID or account number of your contacts.

Mi Pay is now available on @GooglePlay. Now every android user can #MiPayEveryDay pic.twitter.com/MeKA3NLnUC — Mi Pay (@PayWithMi) October 25, 2019

It also comes with features to recharge mobile accounts and pay postpaid mobile, landline, broadband, and DTH bills. Further, the company is providing support to make transactions at offline stores where UPI payments are accepted.

Xiaomi adds that the Mi Pay app allows user to view transaction history. It can also generate personal static or dynamic QR code for receiving payments from other UPI users.

After making the app available for MIUI users earlier this year, Xiaomi has finally brought the Mi Pay app to Google Play to broaden its presence. The app is now available for download on devices running Android 4.2 or later and is around 5.1 MB in size.