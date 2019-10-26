After just one smartphone, RED’s Hydrogen Phone project is now officially dead

Red, the company well-known for digital cinematography cameras and accessories, had launched its first smartphone under its ambitious Red Hydrogen project. The smartphone, which didn’t live up to the expectations and was bashed by the critics, won’t be getting a successor.

Jim Jannard, founder of Red, has announced his retirement and with that, the company has also confirmed that the Red Hydrogen phone project has been cancelled. It also added that the company will continue to make its high end cameras.

In a community post, Jim Jannard revealed that he was stepping down as he has reached a milestone birthday and has been encountering a few health hiccups in recent times. He wrote: “Just now turning 70 and having a few health issues, it is now time for me to retire.” He also added, “I will be shutting down the Hydrogen project… I am very proud to have worked with many great people over the years who have signed on to the vision.”

However, those who have purchased the Hydrogen One smartphone will continue to get support. But the company has not clearly stated how or whether that includes future Android updates, but Jannard has promised that the company will not leave users in the lurch.

Red Hydrogen One smartphone was first announced in 2017 and was finally shipped in October 2018 for a price of $1,295. It had promised bold new technologies like a “holographic display,” a top-notch camera system, and modular attachments to expand the phone over time but got lacklustre response when it was released.

