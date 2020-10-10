Mi Smart Band 5 Review

A few days back Xiaomi launched its latest fitness tracker – Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 in India and the device brings in a lot of improvements when compared with its predecessor. Talking about the specs the Mi Band comes with a bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED display and Xiaomi says that it will get support for 100+ Watch Faces from the Mi Fit App. It now comes with support for the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function which enables enhanced health tracking.

The device is powered by a 125 mAh battery that offers a battery life of 14 days but can be stretched up to 20 days. It is available in Black color for a price of ₹2,499 and users can buy additional straps to customize the band as per their choice. Is the Mi Smart Band 5 worth your money? Let’s find out.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Key Features

1.1-inch AMOLED color touch screen display with 126 x 294 pixels resolution and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

24-hour sleep tracking, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder

11 sports modes

PAI health analysis

Women’s health tracking: Menstrual cycle, ovulation record

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor, Pressure monitor

5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

125 mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life in typical mode

Design, Display & Specifications

Talking about the design, the Mi Smart Band 5 comes in a pill-shaped design that we have earlier seen with the Mi Band 4 and weighs just 11.9 grams. It is very lightweight and feels premium when you wear it in your hands. The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with a black colored strap by default however as this comes with interchangeable straps users can get a color of their choice from Xiaomi India’s official website.

As of now, Xiaomi is offering straps in 4 colors which are Teal, Purple, Navy Blue, and Orange. In addition to this, the Mi Smart Band 5 now uses an all-new magnetic charging, and thanks to this users don’t have to remove the strap every time they want to plug in the device.

Moving on to the display, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color touch screen display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. It comes with 450 nits of maximum brightness and when compared with the Mi Band 4 the display has improved a lot. The brightness level on this one is really good and you won’t have any issues using the Mi Smart Band 5 in the direct sunlight.

Along with this, the touch response is great and you can easily scroll through the Mi Band menu and Settings without any interruptions. You also get a touch button on the front that allows you to go on your previous screen. Have a look at the Mi Smart Band 5 in the images below.

Features & UI

The Mi Smart Band 5 connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and works on both Android and iOS using the Mi Fit App. It comes with 512KB RAM and brings in a lot of additional features when compared with the Mi Band 4. We tried using the Mi Smart Band 5 with both iOS and Android and there were no issues with the connectivity.

It comes with 11 Sports Modes which include Outdoor running, walking, Indoor cycling, free exercise, and many more. Health features include 24 hours Heart rate monitoring, Sleep monitoring, Stress Monitoring, menstrual period and ovulation record reminder, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), and more. In addition to this, the Mi Smart Band 5 also allows its users to control music, take photos using the Camera, customize watch faces, and gives you the Notification Updates. It is 5ATM Water Resistant which means that you can easily wear the band when you are swimming.

All the tracking features that come with the Mi Band 5 work perfectly and give you accurate results. The Mi Fit app also works without any issues on both Android and iOS and we didn’t face any bugs or app crashes. It is way better than the Xiaomi Wear App which is used by the Redmi Smart Band.

The Mi Fit app allows you to update your Mi Smart Band 5 to the latest firmware version. It also shows you the detailed data for your heart rate, stress test, and PAI. The users who love changing Watch Faces can also use the Mi Fit app to get access to 100+ watch faces straight from the App. However, there are no limitations to watch faces on the Mi Band 5 because there are a lot of third-party apps available out there that come with more than 1000 watch faces and In addition to this they keep getting updated on a weekly/monthly basis.

Battery Life

The Mi Smart Band 5 is powered by a 125 mAh battery and it takes about 2 hours to charge the band completely. Charging the Mi Smart Band 5 is now easier as it comes with support for Magnetic Charging. Thanks to the Magnetic Charger that comes inside the box users don’t have to remove their MI Band Straps and they can charge it directly using a Powerbank or a Laptop.

Xiaomi says that the Battery lasts up to 14 days but that highly depends on your Mi Smart Band 5 usage. If you are a basic user who is just buying the Mi Smart Band 5 for checking the time, monitoring sleep, and stress then you can easily get 14 days of battery life with Maximum brightness. However, if you are a heavy user and you’ll be using all the Mi Smart Band 5 features on a daily basis then you can expect around 10 days of Battery life.

Verdict

The Mi Smart Band 5 is the King of budget fitness trackers right now. Priced at ₹2499 the Mi Smart Band 5 offers you everything you need. It has a stunning AMOLED Display and comes with Magnetic Charging support. It allows you to take Stress Tests, supports 24 hours Heart rate monitoring, comes with Personal Activity Intelligence, and features 11 sports modes which are very useful on an everyday basis. There are hardly any inaccurate tracking results and the band works perfectly. Overall the Mi Smart Band 5 is the best budget fitness tracker that you can get right now.

