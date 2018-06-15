Micromax Canvas 2 Plus launched in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 display and 4000 mAh battery

Indian handset maker Micromax launched the Micromax Canvas 2 smartphone in India last year in May with a price tag of ₹11,999. And now, Micromax has further expanded its portfolio of Canvas series smartphones in India with the launch of Micromax Canvas 2 Plus smartphone in the country.

The Micromax Canvas 2 Plus carries the price tag of a budget segment smartphone and is “targeted to disrupt the mid-range smartphone segment”. It features a 5.7-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. However, even with a tall screen, the Canvas 2 Plus does have a large chin.

Under the hood, the Micromax Canvas 2 Plus comes with a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Nougat out-of-the-box in 2018 which is a shame, and there’s no word from Micromax on whether or not it will roll out the Oreo update for the Canvas 2 Plus.

For photography, the Micromax Canvas 2 Plus sports a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone has a Jet Black finish and has a fingerprint scanner at the back. However, it also comes with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Lastly, the Micromax Canvas 2 Plus ships with a 4000 mAh battery which should last you for a day very easily.

Commenting on the launch of Micromax Canvas 2 Plus, Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics said, “Over the last few years, as the Indian handset and telecom industry has undergone dynamic shift, the focus of consumers is shifting from just the hardware, to overall connected experience. Therefore, to address the consumer needs, we are coming up with Canvas 2 Plus with compelling features like infinity screen, face unlock feature, compelling battery etc. We expect Canvas 2 Plus to yet again set a bench mark and revolutionize the overall smartphone adoption.”

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus Specifications

1.3 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB DDR3

Android Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Infinity IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 22 Indian regional languages

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus Price in India and Availability