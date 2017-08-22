Going bezel-less and fitting a larger screen in a smartphone while keeping its overall footprint relatively smaller is all the trend right now in the smartphone industry. While the LG G6 was the first smartphone to come with bezel-less design this year, Samsung pulled it off like a boss with its Galaxy S8 duo. Well, more and more manufacturers are since employing this design language in their smartphones, and, the latest one to do so is Indian manufacturer Micromax with its Micromax Canvas Infinity.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity looks like LG G6 with its minimal bezels and rounded screen corners. The Canvas Infinity sports a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display having 18:9 aspect ratio. While the screen on Samsung Galaxy S8 is called Infinity Display, Micromax calls the screen on Canvas Infinity Full Vision display.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 308 GPU. It sports a 13 MP Super Pixel camera at the back with f/2.0 aperture, and, has a 16 MP camera on the front which comes with real-time bokeh effect.

“At the very beginning of 2017, we aligned our product roadmap basis the consumer needs and committed ourselves to focus on the four key trends – Camera, Screen, Battery and Security. In the last couple of months, we have launched smartphones with Dual cameras, 4000 mAh battery, compelling security features and more, to provide solutions to consumers who use their smartphones as a life hack. With Micromax Canvas Infinity, we are focusing on bringing the best in class display experience with an all-rounder device that packs in the best of everything.” said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics.

While the Micromax Canvas Infinity runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, the company has said that the phone will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo soon. Moreover, the company has also announced a 24-hour service promise under which it will either repair the Canvas Infinity or replace it within 24 hours.

Micromax Canvas Infinity specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Android 7.1.2 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo) Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and LED flash

13 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, 81.5-degree FOV, real-time bokeh and selfie flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, 81.5-degree FOV, real-time bokeh and selfie flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner at the back

Fingerprint Scanner at the back Battery: 2900 mAh

Micromax Canvas Infinity Price and Availability: