Alongside the Micromax Evok Note launched in association with Flipkart, Micromax has also launched the Micromax Evok Power with an affordable pricing.

Micromax has announced the launch of the Micromax Evok Power, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone with fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad core processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Micromax Evok Power has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the Micromax Evok Power, Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics, said, “Micromax has always been a frontrunner when it comes to breaking performance barriers with our innovative product offerings and the success of all our Canvas series is a testimony to this. With the launch of the new Evok series, we further strengthen our resolve to offer the best products to consumers at competitive price points.”

Micromax Evok Power specs:

5.0 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

4000 mAh battery

Micromax Evok Power Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 6999. The phone is available exclusively on Flipkart.