Sony Xperia XA1 with 5 inch HD display and 23 MP camera launched for Rs. 19990

By Jonathan Pereira
Just weeks after unveiling the affordable Sony Xperia XA1 at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Sony has now launched the handset in India.

Sony has announced the launch of the Sony Xperia XA1, which is the company’s latest camera-centric smartphone with a border-less design and a diamond-cut finish on top and at the bottom. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core MediaTek Helio P20 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Sony Xperia XA1 has a 23 MP rear facing auto focus camera with Exmor RS mobile image sensor and LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 2300 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Sony Xperia XA1 specs:

  • 5.0 inch display
  • 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
  • 1.3 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P20 processor
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB internal memory
  • 23 MP primary camera
  • 8 MP front facing camera
  • Android v7.0 Nougat
  • Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
  • 2300 mAh battery

Sony Xperia XA1 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 19990. The phone is available in White, Black and Pink colour options.

2 Comments on "Sony Xperia XA1 with 5 inch HD display and 23 MP camera launched for Rs. 19990"

Liu Min Han

The definition of affordable for Sony differs from that of the Chinese companies! 😀

2 hours 1 minute ago
Rahul Kashyap

not interested.

2 hours 29 minutes ago
