Vodafone offers 4 GB free data to UP West and Uttarakhand customers upgrading to 4G services

While Reliance Jio just launched the new Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Vodafone is now offering its customers free data on upgrading to 4G services.

Vodafone India has announced that it would offer its customers in UP West and Uttarakhand 4 GB of free data on upgrading to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. The offer can be availed by both prepaid and postpaid Vodafone customers with a 4G-enabled handset. The data would be valid for period of 10 days.

Speaking about the offer, Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head – UP West & Uttarakhand, Vodafone India, said, “Vodafone is proud to be the preferred telecom services provider to over 12.39 million customers in the circle. We are offering 4GB data free for our customers to experience the benefits of our Data Strong Network and enjoy unparalleled mobile internet services.”