Motorola Moto C and Moto C Plus specs surface online

Motorola redefined the budget segment a couple of years ago by launching the Moto G. The Moto G packed pretty decent specs and was priced well. Well, Motorola has come a long way with its Moto G series, besides, the company has also launched more cheaper smartphones by introducing the Moto E series. However, this Lenovo owned company is now working on Moto C and Moto C Plus which will be its most affordable smartphones ever.

According to a report, Motorola is working on Moto C series and will be launching two new smartphones – Moto C and Moto C Plus – under this series. These smartphones are said to be the company’s most affordable smartphones ever which means they will be cheaper than the Moto E series which currently offers the cheapest Motorola smartphones.

Both the Moto C and Moto C Plus will sport a 5-inch display and run Android 7.0 Nougat, however, things aren’t as simple as they seem to be. To start with, the Moto C will come with a display having FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) resolution, whereas, the Moto C Plus will come with HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display.

Also, there will be multiple versions of these smartphones. To begin with, the Moto C Plus will be a 4G LTE device, however, the Moto C will have two variants – 3G and 4G. Besides, Motorola will be relying on MediaTek chipsets for these smartphones. The Moto C 3G variant will be powered by a 1.3 GHz 32-bit quad-core processor, whereas, the Moto C 4G will have a 1.1 GHz 64-bit quad-core processor under the hood. Speaking of the Moto C Plus, it will have a 1.3 GHz 64-bit quad-core processor at its disposal.

Moving on, both the versions of Moto C will have 1 GB of RAM, but, the Moto C Plus will come with RAM ranging between 1 GB and 2 GB depending on the region. As far as internal storage is concerned, while the Moto C will have 8 or 16 GB of storage depending on the region and modem used, the Moto C Plus will come with 16 GB of storage on board. Having said that, users will be able to expand the storage using a microSD card on all of these smartphones.

Talking about the camera, the Moto C will come with a 5 MP camera at the back along with a 2 MP camera on the front, whereas, the Moto C Plus will come with the same 2 MP camera at the front but will have 8 MP camera at its back. Keeping the lights on the Moto C will be a 2350 mAh battery whereas the Moto C Plus will ship with a larger 4000 mAh battery.

The Moto C and Moto C Plus are also said to be offered in four colors – black, red, white and gold. Having said that, there’s no information about the pricing of these smartphones yet, however, we will see more information surfacing online in the coming days.

By the way, what do you think about the Moto C and Moto C Plus? Do you think Motorola should launch these, or, should they stick with the Moto E line?