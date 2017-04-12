Zopo Color X 5.5 with 5.5 inch display and fingerprint scanner launched for Rs. 11999
Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, Zopo has now launched the Zopo Color X 5.5 in India.
Zopo has announced the launch of the Zopo Color X 5.5, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone offering with a fingerprint scanner and a one button access feature. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the quad core MediaTek processor with 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.
The Zopo Color X 5.5 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front 5 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.
ZOPO Color X 5.5 specs:
- 5.5 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 8 MP primary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G LTE
- 2500 mAh battery
ZOPO Color X 5.5Price and Availability:
The handset priced at Rs. 11999. The phone is available in Charcoal Black, Royale Gold, Orchid Gold and Space Grey colour options.
