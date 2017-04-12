Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, Zopo has now launched the Zopo Color X 5.5 in India.

Zopo has announced the launch of the Zopo Color X 5.5, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone offering with a fingerprint scanner and a one button access feature. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the quad core MediaTek processor with 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Zopo Color X 5.5 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front 5 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity.

ZOPO Color X 5.5 specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

3 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G LTE

2500 mAh battery

ZOPO Color X 5.5Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 11999. The phone is available in Charcoal Black, Royale Gold, Orchid Gold and Space Grey colour options.