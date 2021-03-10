Microsoft ends support for legacy Edge web browser

Microsoft‘s legacy Edge web browser, the non-Chromium one, has now reached the end of life as the company has stopped providing support for it. The browser was built by the company as a replacement for Internet Explorer.

The development comes after the company had announced in August last year that it would discontinue the Legacy Edge and now the day has finally come. It will no longer receive security updates.

The Legacy Edge, codenamed “Spartan” was included in the Windows 10 operating system as the default web browser before it was originally named Edge. However, the company now has a new web browser in the form of Chromium-based Microsoft Edge.

The Chromium-based browser was in the beta phase in 2019 and was officially launched in 2020. Now, with the new Windows 10 update, the company will automatically replace the Legacy Edge with the new Chromium-based browser.