Montblanc Summit Android Wear luxury smartwatch unveiled

Even as the smartphone trend is still not dominant, luxury watch makers are eagerly looking at this niche market. As such Montblanc has now launched the Montblanc Summit smartwatch.

Montblanc has announced the launch of the Montblanc Summit smartwatch, which is the company’s first luxury smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0. the watch has a classic and vintage look and is made of premium materials such as stainless steel and titanium. Each timepiece is fitted with a pusher in the design of the iconic crown from the 1858 collection.

The Montblanc Summit smartwatch has a 1.39 inch circular AMOLED display with slightly curved sapphire glass protection. The watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage. The device run on the Android Wear 2.0 and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

The Montblanc Summit smartwatch has a microphone for voice commands, has a heart-rate monitor, barometer that can indicate the altitude, and an ambient light sensor that automatically adapts the brightness. The watch also has water-resistant standard of IP68.

The Montblanc Summit smartwatch offer more than 300 different Montblanc wearable combinations including four different materials and styles – black PVD coated stainless steel, a bi-colour stainless steel case with a black PVD coated stainless steel bezel, stainless steel case with satin finish, and a grade 5 titanium case also with satin finish.