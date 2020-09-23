Moto E7 Plus with SD460 SoC, 4 GB RAM and dual rear cameras launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched its latest budget smartphone in the Indian market — Moto E7 Plus. The company had first launched the smartphone a few days ago in Brazil.

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with a water-drop style notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, there’s a dual-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There’s also an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Running on Android 10 operating system, the smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery along with 10W charging support.

The Moto E7 Plus comes in two color options — Misty Blue and Twilight Orange. Priced at ₹9,499, the device will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart from 30th September.

Moto E7 Plus Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 GPU: Adreno 610

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

ROM: 64 GB internal; expandable support using microSD card

Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Others: Rear-Mounted Fingerprint sensor, Water-repellent (P2i coating)

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g /n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB port

Colors: Misty Blue and Twilight Orange

Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability in India