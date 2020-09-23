After weeks of leaks and rumors, Samsung has today officially launched its relatively cheaper flagship phone — Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka Galaxy S20 FE. It seems like the company has replaced the Galaxy S20e or Galaxy S20 Lite moniker with the new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

As for the memory configuration, the device packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also support for expandable storage up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 12 MP wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support as well as 30x hybrid Space Zoom support.

On the front side, the device features a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies. The device runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

The sub-6GHz 5G model will be available in the United States for $700 while the mmWave 5G model will be exclusive to Verizon. Both these models will be available for purchase from 2nd October.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 407ppi, HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate

Pricing and Availability