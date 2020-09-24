How to skip password prompt after Sleep mode in Windows 10

In order to safeguard your computer from unauthorized access, Windows 10 comes with several features and one of them is for locking the device. The system asks for a password when the computer resumes from sleep.

While this adds an extra layer of security, it becomes annoying at times and you may not need the feature if you are the only person using the device. So, if you prefer to skip this step, then we have got you covered.

In this guide, we will show you two different methods with a step-by-step process on how to disable the sign-in prompt when resuming the computer from sleep mode.

Method 1: Disable sign-in through Settings

Step 1: Start your Windows 10 computer and then click on Settings.

Step 2: In the Settings app, click on Accounts and then click on Sign-in options.

Step 3: Now, under the “Require sign-in” section, use the drop-down menu and select the Never option.

That’s it. Now when your computer goes to Sleep mode and then when you resume it, Windows 10 won’t ask you to enter the password.

Method 2: Disable sign-in with command prompt

Step 1: Open Command Prompt on your computer. For this, press Windows + Alt keys on the keyboard, and from the options, select Command Prompt (Admin).

Step 2: Now in the Command Prompt, enter the following:

powercfg /SETDCVALUEINDEX SCHEME_CURRENT SUB_NONE CONSOLELOCK 0

and then, enter the following:

powercfg /SETACVALUEINDEX SCHEME_CURRENT SUB_NONE CONSOLELOCK 0

The first command disables the sign-in prompt when the device is running on the battery power while the second command disables the sign-in prompt when the device is plugged-in.