Top 10 OPPO F17 Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features You Should Know

OPPO recently launched two new smartphones in their F series and the OPPO F17 was one of them. The device comes with a beautiful leather finished back panel which makes it stand out from the competition. It features a stunning 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on the front.

Under the Hood, the OPPO F17 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset which is further paired with 6 GB RAM. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 and as a result, it brings in a lot of additional features. Hence, in this guide, we will show you the best OPPO F17 Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features so you can make the best use of your device. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Take 3-Finger Screenshots

OPPO F17 comes with support for gesture-based screenshots which means that you can take a screenshot just by swiping three fingers from top to bottom of your screen. This is one of the easiest and the quickest methods to take screenshots on your device and it’s way better than the standard method in which users have to press the Volume keys + Power button together. To enable the three-finger screenshot gesture on OPPO F17 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Tools -> Gestures & Motions and turn on the “Gesture Screenshot” slider.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

2) Make use of Dark Mode

Dark Mode is the new trend these days and mostly all the third-party apps now come with support for Dark Mode. Enabling Dark Mode on your device changes the overall theme to dark and as a result, it also helps you to save Battery life on your smartphone. In addition to this, it is a great option for the people who use their smartphone mostly at night because enabling Dark mode can also help to prevent eye strain. To turn on Dark Mode on OPPO F17 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Display & Brightness -> Turn On the Dark Mode slider.

3) View your Realtime Network Speed and Battery Percentage in Status Bar

Whenever our Internet connection stops working properly we often run Speedtests using third party Apps to check our Internet speed. However, that process takes a lot of time and third party applications also take up space on your phone. Hence, to avoid that, the OPPO F17 comes with a feature that allows you to see your Realtime Network Speed on your Status Bar. With this, you can always have an idea of the Internet speed you are getting.

In addition to this, users can also see the Battery Percentage of their device in the Status Bar. To see your Realtime Network Speed and Battery Percentage in Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Notifications & Status Bar -> Turn on the Battery Percentage and Real-time Network Speed Slider.

4) Clone Apps

Clone Apps on OPPO F17 allows you to create two apps of the same kind. Thanks to this feature, everyone having two accounts on Social Media and Online Shopping Apps can use their secondary accounts along with the Primary one in the main app without any issues. To use Clone Apps on OPPO F17 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> App Cloner.

-> Select an App that you want to clone from the Apps that are supported with App Cloner.

Turn On the Clone App slider and your clone app will be installed on your device.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

5) Screen Recording

A lot of people are using paid and free third-party apps to record their screen activity. These apps take a lot of space and most of them don’t allow you to record at the highest quality without a premium subscription or a payment. However, with ColorOS 7 you get the Screen Recording feature inbuilt which means that users can record their screen activity along with the audio from an external source.

This feature can come in handy when you want to record an Instagram Story or Snapchat story for viewing it later. You can also use it to record YouTube videos and share it directly with your friends for offline viewing. In addition to this, gamers can use the screen recording feature to record their gameplay and do much more.

Have a look at the steps below to see how you can use the Screen Recording feature on OPPO F17.

Bring up your Notification Panel and tap on Screen Recording.

Accept the Terms and Conditions and give Screen Recorder all the permissions so it can work without any issues.

Tap on the “Start Recording” button to start recording your screen activity. You can adjust the audio settings according to your preferences.

6) Secure your Apps with App Lock

If you are sharing your smartphone with a lot of people then there are chances that the person who gets access to your phone may check up on some of your personal conversations and your images. Hence to keep those protected, securing your apps with an App Lock becomes important. Previously a lot of people were downloading Apps from the Play Store to do this, but with ColorOS it can be done without any additional apps. Have a look at the steps below to see how it’s done.

Go to Settings -> Privacy -> App Lock .

-> -> . Set a privacy protection password and tap on the app which you want to lock.

Turn on the “Enable Password Verification” slider and your selected app will get locked. You can now unlock it with your fingerprint on the numeral password you have added.

7) Check free RAM on your device

OPPO F17 comes with 6 GB RAM and usually when you are multitasking on the devices and many apps are running in the background you have 2/3 GB of free RAM. You can also check the free RAM on your device but for doing that a quick setting has to be enabled. Have a look at the steps below to see how it’s done.

Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Recent tasks manager -> Turn on the “Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks” slider.

8) Check your Device Usage Activity with Digital Wellbeing

As the ColorOS 7.2 is based on Android 10 it comes with support for Digital Wellbeing that shows you in-depth device usage activity. From your total unlocks in a day to your individual app usage time Digital Wellbeing helps you to keep a track of everything you do on your smartphone. To access Digital Wellbeing on OPPO F17 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Digital Wellbeing and Parental controls.

Tap on Show your data and head to your Dashboard for detailed info.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

9) Make use of Smart Side Bar

Smart Side Bar on OPPO devices helps you to access the shortcuts from any screen. The Smart Sidebar opens a group of handy shortcuts like taking screenshots, record screen, silent notifications, as well as, a shortcut to camera and apps. This helps you to do your tasks quickly and In addition to this, it also saves time. To enable Smart Side Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience tools -> Smart Sidebar and turn on the slider next to Smart Sidebar.

10) Set Your Default Apps

If you have two or more than two apps that are used to do the same thing then you can choose the App you like and make it your default app to do that task. This can come in handy when you want to set your favorite web browser or messaging app on the device. To set default apps on OPPO F17 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> App Management -> Default App -> Set a default app for each category.

