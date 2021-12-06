Moto Edge X30 key specs revealed ahead of launch on 9th December

Soon after Qualcomm unveiled its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship smartphone chipset, Motorola revealed that it will be the first manufacturer to launch a device powered by this new chip.

Motorola has already confirmed that the Moto Edge X30 smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, will be officially unveiled on 9th December. Now, ahead of the launch, the firm has revealed some key specifications and features.

The Moto Edge X30 will come with a triple-camera setup on the back, carrying a 50MP OV50A sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 2MP OV02B1B sensor. There will be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 60-megapixel front camera for taking selfies and video calling.

It has also been confirmed that the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery which will have support for 68W fast charging technology. If the rumors are to be believed, then the smartphone will have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could come packed with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

We expect to know more about this new flagship smartphone in the coming days and almost everything will be revealed on 9th December when it goes official in China. It will be available for purchase in the Chinese market from 15th December. If the previous reports are to be believed, then the same device will be launched globally in January as Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

Source