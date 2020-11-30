Motorola has today launched its new mid-range 5G smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Moto G 5G. The smartphone was introduced earlier this month and the company had confirmed its India launch at the same time, touting it to be the country’s most affordable 5G smartphone.

The smartphone comes with a big 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display which offers 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

It is packed with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 1 TB.

In the camera department, there’s a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor — completing the triple-camera configuration.

Taking care of the selfies and video calling needs is a 16-megapixel snapper placed on the front panel. For security, the company has added a fingerprint scanner, which is placed on the back panel.

The smartphone is running the Android 10 operating system but has been confirmed by the company to get the Android 11 update. As for the battery, it is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging technology.

The Moto G 5G comes in two color options in India — Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver. Priced at ₹20,999, the smartphone will go on sale in the country from 7th December through online marketplace Flipkart.

Moto G 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio display, and 394 PPI pixel density

6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio display, and 394 PPI pixel density CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 619 GPU

Adreno 619 GPU RAM: 6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 1 TB OS: Android 10

Android 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.2 aperture

16 MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Water-resistant (IP52)

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Water-resistant (IP52) Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and USB Type-C Battery: 5,000 mAh with 20W TurboPower

Pricing and Availability in India