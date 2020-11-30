Samsung Galaxy F41 Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features You Should Know

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F41 in India and the smartphone offers some impressive specs at a great price. It comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset which is further coupled with 6 GB RAM.

It runs on OneUI 2.1 which is based on Android 10 and it brings in a lot of additional features. Hence, in this guide, we have made a list of the best Samsung Galaxy F41 Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features so you can make the best use of your device. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Display Battery Percentage on your Status Bar

The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery and just like the other Android Smartphones it doesn’t show you the battery percentage on your Status Bar. Having the battery percentage on Status Bar makes it easy to see the remaining battery life and it also helps you to manage your battery usage better. To see battery percentage on your Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Notifications -> Status Bar

-> -> Turn on the “Show Battery Percentage” button.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

2) Use the Palm Swipe Gesture to take Quick Screenshots

The Galaxy F41 comes with a cool “Palm swipe to capture” gesture that allows you to take quick screenshots when you swipe your palm on the screen. If you are tired of pressing the Volume Key + Power Key together then this is the best way to take screenshots on your phone. Usually, this gesture is enabled by default on mostly all the Samsung smartphones however if it’s not enabled on your device you can follow the steps below to turn it on.

Go to Settings -> Advanced Settings -> Motions & Gestures

-> -> Turn on the “Palm Swipe to Capture” button.

3) Make use of Always-On Display

Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a stunning 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The best part of having an AMOLED panel is that you get support for Always-On Display and you can see your Time, Date, Music Information, Notifications, and more without picking up your phone. The Samsung Galaxy F41 also comes with support for an always-on display and to use that all you have to do is:

Bring up your Notification Panel and Long Press on Always On Display.

Turn On Always On Display and select “Show Always”

Customize your clock style and press “Done” to save your changes.

4) Record Screen Activity with the Inbuilt Screen Recorder

A lot of people are using paid and free third-party apps to record their screen activity. These apps take a lot of space and most of them don’t allow you to record at the highest quality without a premium subscription or a payment. However, OneUI 2.1 comes with its own Screen Recording App that allows you to record videos along with audio from your Mic. This feature can be very helpful to the Gamers who record their Gameplay videos and upload them on YouTube by creating a montage.

In addition to this, you can also use the inbuilt screen recorder to record YouTube videos, Instagram stories, and more for viewing them offline later. To use the Screen Recorder on Samsung Galaxy F41 all you have to do is:

Bring up your Notification Panel and tap on Screen Recorder.

Choose your Sound settings and tap on the “Start Recording” button to record your screen activity.

5) Use Dark Mode

Dark Mode is the new trend these days and mostly all the third-party apps now come with support for Dark Mode. Enabling Dark Mode on your device changes the overall theme to dark and as a result, it also helps you to save Battery life on your smartphone. In addition to this, it also helps you to prevent eye strain so if you are someone who often uses smartphone at night you should definitely make use of Dark Mode. To turn on Dark Mode on Galaxy F41 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Display and choose “Dark” to apply Dark Mode on your device.

6) Turn off the Discover Tab

If you are using a Samsung device you might be aware of that annoying discover tab in your App Drawer that keeps showing you Promoted Apps which you don’t really need. While there are some operating systems which force these Ads on you Samsung allows you to turn them off. So to turn off the Discover Tab all you have to do is:

Long Press on an empty space of your home screen to bring up the Edit Pages section.

Tap on Home Screen Settings and turn off the discover button.

7) Use Digital Wellbeing to check your Device Usage

If you want to have a detailed look on your smartphone usage activity in a day then Digital Wellbeing can allow you to do that. Digital Wellbeing keeps a complete record of how you use your smartphone. It shows you the number of times you’ve unlocked your device in a day and In addition to this it also shows you how many hours you spend on different apps on your smartphone. To use Digital Wellbeing on Samsung Galaxy F41 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls and you’ll be able to see detailed info on your device usage.

8) Use Themes to change the overall Look and Feel of your Device.

Just like a lot of smartphones these days the Samsung Galaxy F41 also comes with support for Themes and you can use them to change the overall look and feel in OneUI 2.1. Applying a theme changes your icons, wallpaper and the overall visual look of your device hence this can be a great feature that you can use when you feel bored with your phone. To use themes on Samsung Galaxy F41 all you have to do is:

Open Galaxy Themes and download the theme you like.

Tap on the “Apply” button to apply your theme and change the overall look and feel of your device.

9) Make use of Live Captions

OneUI comes with one unique feature named Live Captions which gives you captions for any media files that’s playing on your screen. It may be inaccurate at time but most of the times it really comes in handy if you want need captions for anything. This works best on videos and music that’s in English and to use this in Samsung Galaxy F41 all you have to do is:

Open the Notification Panel in your device and tap on the three lines from the top right corner to access Button Order Settings.

Add Live Captions to your Notification Panel.

Turn on Live Captions and play the video of your choice.

10) Use the Bluelight filter

If Dark Mode is not your thing then Bluelight filter can also help you to prevent Eye strain. The blue light filter makes the screen a little yellowish which is good for dark conditions. To turn on Blue Light Filter all you have to do is:

Bring up your Notification Panel and turn on Blue Light Filter.

You can also long-press that option to change the opacity and other settings.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

That’s all, folks! If you like this article, do take a look at more guides, tutorials, tips, tricks, and hidden features for smartphones and apps. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, apps, and gadgets follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube