Samsung Galaxy F41 Review

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F41 in India and the device looks like an upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy M21 that was launched back in March 2020. It comes with the exact same specs as the Galaxy M21 however Samsung has upgraded the camera setup on this one. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M21 featured a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It was powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 SoC, which was further coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 also comes with the same display and SoC however it offers 6 GB RAM and a much better camera setup. It starts from Rs.16,999 in India and goes on sale via Flipkart. Is the Samsung Galaxy F41 worth your money? Let’s dig into the review to find out.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Key Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 × 1080 pixels)

6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 × 1080 pixels) Software: One UI 2.0, Android 10

One UI 2.0, Android 10 CPU: 10nm Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC

10nm Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC GPU: Mali-G72MP3

Mali-G72MP3 Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB

64 GB or 128 GB Main Camera: 64 MP rear camera + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 5 MP depth sensor

64 MP rear camera + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 5 MP depth sensor Selfie Camera: 32 MP front camera

32 MP front camera Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port Battery: 6,000 mAh, 15W charging

6,000 mAh, 15W charging Colors: Fusion Blue, Fusion Black, and Fusion Green

Fusion Blue, Fusion Black, and Fusion Green Price: Starts from ₹16,999

Starts from ₹16,999 Availability: From 16th October via Flipkart

Design, Display & Build Quality

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is available in three colors and we got the Fusion Black variant to play around with. Talking about the design, the Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a glossy plastic back and weighs just 190 grams. The device feels good when you hold it in your hands, it doesn’t feel too big and Samsung did a great job managing the weight on this one as it packs a massive 6000 mAh battery and still feels light when you hold it in your hands. The plastic back on the device attracts a lot of fingerprints and hence if you are planning to buy this make sure you use it with a case.

It comes with a physical fingerprint scanner on the back and the camera module looks similar to the recent mid-range smartphones from Samsung. You get a noise-canceling microphone on the top and along with that, there is a triple card slot on the left. The Volume Keys and the Power button is placed on the right and you can easily reach them as the positioning is really good. In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy F41 also comes with a 3.5mm Headphone Jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill at the bottom. The sound output from the speakers isn’t the loudest I’ve seen but it’s decent and you’ll have a nice time watching videos on this one. The fingerprint scanner works well and unlocks your device in a second.

Moving on to the display, the Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a stunning 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection on the top. The display’s on mid-range Samsung smartphones is one of their key selling points and the same is the case with Samsung Galaxy F41. The AMOLED Display on the Galaxy F41 is stunning, you get deep blacks with punchy and vibrant colors which makes the overall visual experience really good.

It comes with the standard 60Hz refresh rate and that’s what you get at this price range if you are getting an AMOLED Display on your phone. The videos look sharp and the people who are buying this device mainly for entertainment purposes will surely have a good time. It comes with 450 nits of peak brightness and you won’t have any issues while using the smartphone in harsh lighting conditions. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is one of the best smartphones that you can get right now in terms of display.

User Interface and Software

Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on OneUI 2.0 which is based on Android 10 however users can update it to the latest OneUI 2.1 as soon as they take it out of the box. The OneUI 2.1 brings in a lot of bug fixes and additional camera features which makes the overall experience better. While using the device, we had no issues with the software. The Animations were smooth, there were no lags and we didn’t face any App Crashes in our day to day usage.

The Samsung Galaxy F21 handles day to day tasks easily and you won’t have any issues while multitasking on the device. However, the device comes with a lot of pre-installed apps that take up a lot of storage space but users can uninstall most of them. These pre-installed apps include Apps from Samsung, Microsoft, and Google and along with that, there are Apps like MXTakatak, Moj, and Dailyhunt.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 with OneUI 2.1 offers features Always-On display, Dark mode, Smart View, Ultra Data Saving, Dolby Atmos, Focus mode, Dual Messenger, Game Launcher, Fingerprint sensor gestures, and Blue light filter. It also comes with Widevine L1 certification which means that users can enjoy their favorite movies and TV Shows in the best quality on services like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

To know more about the OneUI 2.1, refer to our past reviews of the Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by a 10nm Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC which is further coupled with a Mali-G72MP3 GPU and 6 GB RAM. When it comes to performance, rival smartphones come with a better chipset for gamers however you won’t notice any performance difference in your everyday usage. The Samsung Exynos 9611 handles everyday tasks with ease and you see no lags that mess with the device performance.

For gaming, the phone can run heavy games like Call of Duty on Low and Medium Graphics settings without any issues however playing it on High settings results in occasional frame drops. Whereas games like Among Us, Candy Crush Saga, and Free Fire run easily on this one and you won’t have any performance issues while playing them. So if you are a heavy gamer you can look for other smartphones in this price range that offer a better chipset, other than that this is a great phone for normal users.

Talking about the connectivity options, the Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. There are no issues with the connectivity and you won’t face any connection drops when you are connected to a WiFi network. In addition to this, all the sensors are present on the device including the Gyroscope sensor. It comes with UFS 2.1 storage and it’s nice to see that Samsung is giving UFS 2.1 storage in a mid-range device.

Moving on to the Benchmarks, we tried running AnTuTu Benchmark, Geekbench 5, 3DMark, and AndroBench Storage Benchmark on this one, and the scores for them are listed below.

AnTuTu Benchmark : 196576 defeated 9% of users.

: 196576 defeated 9% of users. Geekbench: 344 Single-Core, 1331 Multi-Core

344 Single-Core, 1331 Multi-Core 3DMark – The Gamer’s Benchmark : 1596 on Sling Shot Extreme- Open Gl ES 3.1, 1538 on Sling Shot Extreme- Vulkan

: 1596 on Sling Shot Extreme- Open Gl ES 3.1, 1538 on Sling Shot Extreme- Vulkan Androbench Storage Benchmark: 494 MB/s Maximum Read Speed, 222 MB/s Maximum Write Speed

Have a look at the images below for a detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy M51 Benchmark Scores.

Cameras

When compared with the Samsung Galaxy M21, there is a major upgrade to the camera setup on this device. The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a triple camera setup at the back that consists of a 64 MP main sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP Shooter that takes care of your selfies and video calls.

The camera performance on the Samsung Galaxy F41 is outstanding. There are no issues with shots taken in daylight and it also does a decent job in low light conditions. There are no issues with edge detection and the photos you take using Portrait mode look stunning. The bokeh gives a cool effect to your photos and the shots come with nice punchy colors.

With the OneUI 2.1, the Samsung Galaxy F41 also gets access to new camera features like Single take, night hyper-lapse, and more. The camera features Live Focus, ultra-wide-angle, Pro mode, Slow Motion, super slow motion, super steady, night mode, food mode, and panorama mode. It’s the same camera app that we’ve seen on many budget and flagship smartphones by Samsung. You can have a look at the camera samples below.

Battery Life

One of the key features of this device is its battery and the Samsung Galaxy F41 packs a massive 6000 mAh battery and comes with support for 15W fast charging. Thanks to this massive 6000 mAh battery, users can easily get through the day with a single charge. It’s good enough for both casual and heavy users and even after heavy usage, you get 20-30% battery life remaining at the end of the day.

However, what disappoints us here is the charging speed as the phone takes around 3 hours for a single charge which is quite a lot of time. We would have loved to see at least 25W fast charging on this one because most of the rivals are offering better-charging speed in the same price range.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is a great smartphone for the people who are looking to buy a Non-chinese smartphone with a Super AMOLED Display. It comes with the same design that we have seen in a lot of recent midrange Smartphones by Samsung. The 6000 mAh battery easily gets you through the day however charging it up takes a lot of time. In the same way, the processor isn’t that great when compared with the Smartphones that come with the latest Snapdragon 720G or 730G chipset but it gets the job done without any major issues.

The camera is one of the best that we’ve seen in this price range and defeats most of the competitors out there. Overall, if you are looking for a smartphone with a great Display and Camera then the Samsung Galaxy F41 is the right choice for you.

Strength

Crisp AMOLED Display

Reliable Battery Life

Good Camera Quality

Dedicated microSD Card Support

UFS 2.1 Storage

Weakness