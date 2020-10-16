Redmi K30S full specifications and renders leak through TENAA listing

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone dubbed as Redmi K30S. Ahead of the launch, it seems that China Mobile revealed that the phone is a rebranded model of the Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Now, the upcoming Redmi K30S has been listed on TENAA, revealing almost all the specifications of the phone, along with photos of the device. It confirms that the phone is indeed a rebranded variant.

The TENAA listing shows a smartphone with model number M2007J3SC, featuring a 6.67-inch IPS display that offers a Full HD+ screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.84GHz octa-core processor, which seems to be the Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset.

The device will be available in three memory variants — 6/8/12 GB RAM and 128/256/512 GB internal storage. It is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor.

On the front side, the phone has a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It will be running the company’s own MIUI 12 and powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging technology.

The listing reveals that the Redmi K30S will be available in multiple color options in the Chinese market, including Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Gray.

Source