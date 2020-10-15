Last month, Xiaomi had launched the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphones in its home country China. Today, as promised, the company has launched both the devices in the Indian market.

It’s an upgraded variant of the Mi 10 which was launched in India in May this year. Both these smartphones come with almost the same design and the same set of specifications, except for the rear camera setup.

It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10 and MEMC motion compensation technology. There’s an Adaptive sync variable refresh rate that allows users to switch between 144Hz, 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, 48Hz, and 30Hz.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G. As for the memory configuration, the Mi 10T comes with 6/8 GB of RAM while the Pro variant packs 8 GB of RAM. Both the devices are offered in just one internal storage capacity — 128 GB.

In the camera department, there’s a triple-camera setup on both smartphones. While the standard model features a 64 MP Sont IMX682 primary sensor, the Pro variant has a 108 MP Samsung HM1 primary sensor. Both devices feature an additional 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the smartphones come with a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Other features on the devices include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and hi-res audio.

The smartphones are running the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 12 on top. The devices are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and support 33W fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colors while the Pro variant comes in Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Aurora Blue colors. The pricing of the Mi 10T starts at ₹35,999 while the Mi 10T Pro costs ₹39,999. Both the smartphones will go on pre-sale in India from 15th October.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, MEMC, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, MEMC, 98% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 6/8 GB LPPDDR5 RAM

6/8 GB LPPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage OS: MIUI 12 based on Android 10

MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Rear Camera: Mi 10T — 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor + 13 MP 123° ultra-wide-angle lens + 5 MP macro lens

Mi 10T Pro — 108 MP Samsung HMX primary sensor + 13 MP 123° ultra-wide-angle lens + 5 MP macro lens

Mi 10T — 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor + 13 MP 123° ultra-wide-angle lens + 5 MP macro lens Mi 10T Pro — 108 MP Samsung HMX primary sensor + 13 MP 123° ultra-wide-angle lens + 5 MP macro lens Front Camera: 20 MP with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture

20 MP with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, Hi-res audio

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, Hi-res audio Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 5000 mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability