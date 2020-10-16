A lot of mid-range smartphones have been launching these days and a few days back, OPPO launched the OPPO A53 in India. The device comes with a 90Hz Display and its an HD+ IPS Panel. It is powered by an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 640 SoC which is further coupled with 4/6 GB RAM.

The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 and brings in a lot of additional features. Hence, In this guide, we are going to have a look at the best OPPO A53 Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features you should know. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) View your Battery Percentage and Real-time Network Speed in Status Bar

Just like the other Android Smartphones the OPPO A53 doesn’t show you the battery percentage and realtime Network Speed in your Status Bar by default. However, you can change that with a few clicks by heading into your settings. Thanks to this impressive feature, users can avoid downloading those speed test apps to check their Internet speed and save some space on their phone. In addition to this, users can also know the exact battery life remaining on their smartphone by enabling battery percentage instead of just having that graphical indicator on the Status Bar. To see your Realtime Network Speed and Battery Percentage on OPPO A53 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Notifications & Status Bar -> Turn on the Battery Percentage and Real-time Network Speed Slider.

2) Take 3-Finger Screenshots

While pressing the Power Button + Volume Key together is the traditional method to take a screenshot on Android Smartphones, the OPPO F3 comes with an additional feature that allows users to take a screenshot by swiping three fingers downwards on the screen. This method is much better when compared with the original one and it results in quick screenshots. To enable 3-Finger screenshots on OPPO A53 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Tools -> Gestures & Motions and turn on the “Gesture Screenshot” slider.

3) Record your Screen Activity

Earlier a lot of users had to rely on paid third-party apps to record their screen activity at the best quality however now that’s changed and mostly every OS including the ColorOS 7.2 comes with an inbuilt screen recorder that allows users to record their screen activity. With the screen recording app on ColorOS 7.2 users can record their screen activity along with the sounds from the system and microphone. Thanks to this, users can now record their Gameplay videos, YouTube Videos or Snapchat, and Instagram stories for viewing them offline later.

Have a look at the steps below to see how you can use the Screen Recording feature on OPPO A53.

Bring up your Notification Panel and tap on Screen Recording.

Accept the Terms and Conditions and give Screen Recorder all the permissions so it can work without any issues.

Tap on the “Start Recording” button to start recording your screen activity. You can adjust the audio settings according to your preferences.

4) Turn On Dark Mode

If you are someone who uses the smartphone late at night I am sure you must have days when you had eye strain. This usually happens due to excess smartphone usage and the blue light on the screen. Turning on Dark Mode can help you to avoid that as it changes your system theme to Dark. In addition to this, it also helps you to save battery life on your device. To turn on Dark Mode on OPPO A53 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Display & Brightness -> Turn On the Dark Mode slider.

5) Use the App Lock to secure your Apps and Private Data

I am sure everyone using a smartphone has some conversations or pictures that they want to keep private. Whether it’s a chat from your WhatsApp or a picture in your Gallery there are some things which you don’t want to share with anyone. However, if anyone gets access to your smartphone he or she can easily sneak in and get access to your private data. Hence to avoid that protecting your apps with an App Lock becomes important and ColorOS 7.2 comes with an inbuilt App Lock that allows you to do the same. To use App Lock on your OPPO A53 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Privacy -> App Lock .

-> -> . Set a privacy protection password and tap on the app which you want to lock.

Turn on the “Enable Password Verification” slider and your selected app will get locked. You can now unlock it with your fingerprint on the numeral password you have added.

6) Clone Apps

The Clone Apps feature on OPPO A53 allows you to create a secondary app for the Apps which are installed on your device. However, it’s not like the Dual Apps feature that you see on MIUI devices as it comes with some limitations and works only on some selected apps. To create a clone app on OPPO A53 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> App Cloner.

-> Select an App that you want to clone from the Apps that are supported with App Cloner.

Turn On the Clone App slider and your clone app will be installed on your device.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

7) Check Free RAM on your Device

OPPO A53 comes in two variants – 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM and if you ever wanted to see how much RAM is free with all the Apps running on the background you can do it by changing some settings on the device. To check free RAM on your device all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Recent tasks manager -> Turn on the “Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks” slider.

8) Use the Google Lens from the Camera App

Google Lens allows you to search what you see and it comes integrated with the Camera App on OPPO A53. This feature can come in handy when you want information on something which you don’t know about. In addition to this, you can also use it to search for clothes, sneakers, and much more. To use Google Lens on OPPO A53 all you have to do is:

Open the Camera App on the Device and head to the More section.

Tap on Google Lens and give it access to your camera.

Point it towards an object or a thing to search for it and get information or visually similar results.

9) Make use of Smart Side Bar

Smart Side Bar on OPPO A53 allows you to access the shortcuts from any screen. Whether you are browsing the web or watching a video on your favorite streaming service it allows you to use any shortcut or open any app straight from that screen. To enable Smart Side Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience tools -> Smart Sidebar and turn on the slider next to Smart Sidebar.

10) Check Your Usage Activity

If you are someone who loves seeing stats then the Digital Wellbeing tool on OPPO A53 is for you. Digital Wellbeing allows you to see in-depth info for your device and App Usage. To access Digital Wellbeing on OPPO A53 all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Digital Wellbeing and Parental controls .

-> and . Tap on Show your data and head to your Dashboard for detailed info.

Have a look at the image below to see how it’s done.

