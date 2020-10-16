Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Here are the best deals that you can’t miss

Festive Season is on in India and Amazon is back with its Great Indian Festival sale to add more fun to the celebrations. The Great Indian Festival Sale is one of the biggest sales of the year and it brings in the best products at amazing prices. The Great Indian Festival Sale starts from 16th October for Amazon Prime Members and the people who don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription will get access from the 17th of October.

Along with the crazy deals, users can also get additional discounts if they make use of the bank offers. In this article, we’ve combined the best deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. So without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Apple iPhone 11

While Flipkart has a massive price drop on the Apple iPhone SE 2020, Amazon is dropping prices on the Apple iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 is usually available for a price of Rs.68,300 however during the Great Indian Festival Sale users can buy it for just Rs.47,999 which is a great deal.

Talking about the specifications, the iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display and supports wireless charging. It also comes with support for Face ID and runs on iOS 13 out of the box, It is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic Chipset which is one of the most powerful processors out there which means that users won’t have any issues with Gaming or Multitasking. If you are looking to buy a new iPhone under Rs.50,000 then the iPhone 11 is the perfect choice for you.

Buy from Amazon

2) Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 which was launched for Rs.24,999 in India will be available for Rs.22,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Combining the card offers makes the price even cheaper so if you are looking for a good smartphone under Rs.25,000 then picking up the Galaxy M51 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale would be the right choice for you.

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is further coupled with 6/8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. It is the first smartphone in India that comes with a massive 7000 mAh battery. You can read our review for the Samsung Galaxy M51 here.

Buy from Amazon

3) Amazon Echo Range of Speakers

If you are planning to convert your home to a smart home then getting a Smart Speaker is a must. When it comes to smart speakers, there are hardly any speakers better than the Amazon’s Echo Range of Speakers. As the Great Indian Festival Sale is here, these speakers are also getting a major price cut and the new prices for them are listed below. If you need some good smart speakers make sure you check these out.

4) Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 is usually available from Rs.20,900 however during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon you can get it for as low as Rs.14,900 using the card offers.

Talking about the specifications, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes with an S3 chip with a dual-core processor and runs on watchOS 6 out of the box. However, just like the other Apple devices, this can be also updated to the latest version of watchOS so you can get the best out of it. It is available in two sizes 38mm and 42mm and there are two variants for both of them – GPS and GPS + Cellular. Sadly, just like the other Watches from Apple the Apple Watch Series 3 only works with an iPhone so if you got too excited seeing it at the lowest price yet make sure you have an iPhone before you place the order.

Buy from Amazon

5) Logitech G102 2nd Gen Gaming Mouse

If you are a Gamer having a good gaming mouse becomes a must and when it comes to an entry-level Gaming Mouse, the Logitech G102 is the most popular gaming mouse available out there. The G102 is usually available for a price of Rs.1995 but during the Great Indian Festival Sale, you can get it for just Rs.1,146.

I’ve been using the first generation Logitech G102 mouse personally for 2 years now and trust me if you are looking for a Gaming Mouse Under Rs.1,300 you won’t find anything better than this one. Talking about the specifications, the Logitech G102 Gaming Mouse comes with an 8,000 DPI sensor and weighs just 85 grams. In addition to this, it comes with Colourful LIGHTSYNC RGB, and users can choose or create color wave effects that are customizable across 16.8 million colors. The middle button on the mouse helps you to jump through different DPI presets with a single click.

If you are looking for a value for money gaming mouse, then you should definitely check this out.

Buy from Amazon

6) Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop is usually available for Rs.78,000 however during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale you can get it for just Rs.72,990 and it gets much cheaper if you combine it with the card offers.

Talking about the specifications, the Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop comes with a 120Hz 15.6-inch FHD Display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10300H Processor (8 MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 cores) which is further coupled with 8GB RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and 256 GB of SSD Storage. In addition to this, it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 Graphic Card that takes care of your Gaming needs.

Overall the specs on the laptop are impressive and it’s a great deal for this price. Do check this out if you are looking for a good Gaming laptop under Rs.75,000 in India.

Buy from Amazon

7) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earphones

Sennheiser Momentum TWS Earphones are one of the best premium earphones available in the market and you can get them for a steal deal on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Usually, these earphones are available for Rs.21,362 however during the Great Indian Festival Sale you can get them for just Rs.12,990.

Talking about some features, these earphones are IPX 4 rated which means that you can use them while working out without any issues. They connect using Bluetooth 5.0 and come with support for Fingerprint control which means that users can control their music, calls, and much more just with few taps. These are way better than the Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case and if you are looking for some premium TWS Earphones under Rs.15,000 then you should definitely check these out.

Buy from Amazon

8) Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB External HDD

When it comes to external storage drives, Seagate is one of the best brands available out there. Seagate Backup Plus Slim is one of their best selling external HDD and it is usually available for Rs.5,600 however during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon users can get it for just Rs.4999 which is a pretty good deal.

It comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable in the box and In addition to this Seagate gives a three-year warranty on this one which means that you can easily get it replaced if you end up damaging the Hardisk for some reason. Make sure you check this out if you are in need of some extra storage space.

Buy from Amazon

9) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K allows users to stream movies, videos, and music directly on their TV. This can be a great accessory for the people who do not have a Smart TV at their home but they still want a similar experience.

The regular price for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is Rs.5,999 but during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can get this for just Rs.3,599. It supports services such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Voot, ZEE 5, Discovery Plus, and more. Also, Amazon is offering a 10-day return policy on this one which means that you can return the product within 10 days and get a full refund if you don’t like it. For the price of Rs.3,599 Amazon Fire TV Stick is a must-have accessory and you should definitely check this out.

Buy from Amazon

10) Samsung T45E 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (200W, 3 Speakers, Dolby Digital)

The Samsung T45E 2.1 Channel Soundbar which is usually being sold for Rs.14,999 will be available for just Rs.9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

If you just upgraded to a new TV and you are looking forward to having a cinema-like experience at your home then getting this soundbar is a must. This soundbar came out back in June 2020 and if you are someone who loves bass-heavy audio experience then you are going to have a good time with this one. It’s great for watching movies and as it automatically optimizes sound based on the content you are playing it becomes great for watching your favorite TV Channels, listening to music, and Gaming. You can buy the Samsung T45E 2.1 Channel Soundbar from the link given below.

Buy from Amazon

That’s all, folks! If you liked this article, make sure you also check out the best Flipkart Big Billion Day 2020 deals. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, apps, and gadgets follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube