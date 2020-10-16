How to clear all your Health data from your iPhone

Your iPhone comes with a Health app that comes along when you first set up your iPhone. This Health app will keep track of your health and fitness activities like the steps you made, the distance you covered, your heart rate, and more throughout the day. All the Health-related records are stored on your iPhone, but if you are trying to remove all the Health data from your iPhone, here’s how you can do it.

Users with iOS 13 update or later will be able to remove the Health data easily from their iPhone, earlier there wasn’t seem to have any option to collectively remove all the health data. If you haven’t updated to the latest version, make sure you do.

How to clear all Health data from your iPhone

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Under the Settings menu, swipe to the bottom and tap on Health . Tap on Data Access & Devices located under Data . Once you tap it, you will see all your devices signed in to your Apple ID. If you use an iPad, Apple Watch, or any other Apple device, it will be visible here. Now, choose your iPhone, and at the bottom, tap on Delete All Data from your iPhone. This will remove all the stored Health data from your iPhone. You can also choose any other device such as your iPad to remove the Heath Data. Confirm the action and tap on Delete to completely remove the Health Data from your iPhone. That’s all you have to do, now you can fresh start your workout and track your Health stats.

