How To Prevent Apps From Installing On iPhone And iPad

Did you know you can stop anyone who uses your iPhone from installing apps on it? After the release of the iOS 12 update, your iPhone supports a feature called Screen Time that prevents apps from installing.

The Screen Time lets you keep an eye on the usage as well as take control of your iPhone by using its parental controls. Chances are children and family members can install unnecessary apps and games on your iPhone. Blocking apps installation can come handy and save you a lot. Here’s how to disable the installation of apps on your iPhone.

How To Prevent Apps From Installing [iPhone/iPad]

To stop apps from installing on your iPhone or iPad, here’s what you need to do, follow these steps.

Launch the Settings app from the homescreen on your iPhone or iPad. Under the Settings, swipe through the bottom till Screen Time and tap on it. This will take you to the Screen Time menu on your iPhone. If you haven’t set up Screen Time on your iPhone or iPad before, simply tap Turn On Screen Time. At the bottom, choose Content & Privacy Restrictions and turn on the slider for Content & Privacy Restrictions if in case it’s disabled. Tap the iTunes & App Store Purchases on the screen . Now, tap Installing Apps located under Store Purchases & Redownloads. Choose Don’t Allow to prevent apps from installing on your iPhone or iPad.

Now you know how to stop the installation of the apps using the Screen Time in iOS. You can also stop in-app purchases using the method above and choose the In-app Purchases option. In addition, try removing the payment information from your Apple ID to stop in-app purchases.

That’s all for now, you can find more tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks related to iPhones, iPads, Android phones as well as apps. To get updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.