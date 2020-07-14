How to sync clipboard data across devices in Windows 10

Copying and pasting data is one of the most basic and most-used features on a computer. In the Windows operating system, there’s a feature called Clipboard which stores the copied content and allows you to paste it.

There’s also a Clipboard History feature that allows users to not only use the most recently copied content but also the previously copied content on the computer. But, in this guide, we will show you how you can sync the feature with other devices so that you can use content copied on one computer to another computer.

How to enable Clipboard Sync in Windows 10

Step 1: Open the Clipboard settings window. For that, type clipboard settings in the Windows Search and clicking on it from the results.

Step 2: Now, when the window opens, turn on Clipboard History and Sync across devices by turning the toggle button on.

When you enable that option, you will notice that by default, the clipboard is set to Automatically sync the text that gets copied.

Step 3: To see the history of what you copied before, just press the Windows key + V key on your keyboard. It’s easy to remember as the paste shortcut is Ctrl + V.

As the sync option is enabled by default, when you use another computer with the same Microsoft account, you can open the Clipboard History and use the data or content that you copied on another device.

How to clear Clipboard History

Step 1: Open the clipboard history window by clicking the Windows key + V key on your keyboard.

Step 2: Now, click on any of the three horizontal dots and select Clear all.

That’s it. You can clear the clipboard history on your computer just by following is a simple two-step process.

Even though you don’t end up using Clipboard data on another Windows 10 computer, it is good to have history feature enabled so that you can have access to all the recently copied content or data.