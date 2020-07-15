After iQOO, OPPO and Realme gets ready to launch super fast charging technology

Soon after the announcement of iQOO smartphone with the super-fast 120W fast charging technology, other Chinese smartphone brands have also made announcement to launch the similar technology.

OPPO is set to announce its own 125W fast charging solution today while Realme, which started off as a sub-brand of OPPO, will be launching a smartphone powered by a similar technology later this month.

It doesn’t stop there. Xiaomi, which has been working on similar fast charging technology for years, is also expected to soon launch a smartphone. A new Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2007J1SC has passed 3C certification which reveals 120W charger support.

For those who are unaware, Xioami had revealed its 100W fast charging technology last year and the company has named it Mi Turbo Charge. We also expect a similar technology from Redmi to debut soon.

This is an interesting development. Vivo and Xiaomi have been working on this fast charging technology for years and showcased the same last year. But it seems that Vivo is sharing the technology with iQOO, OPPO, and Realme, given that all four of them are owned by one parent company — BBK Electronics.

The super fast 120W charging technology is claimed to fully charge the smartphone within 15 minutes for a 4000 mAh battery. It is also said that a battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just five minutes.

While it’s a good thing to charge the smartphone quickly, but the major concern remains is that how the heat generation with such technology could impact the long-term performance of the battery.

