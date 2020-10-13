Samsung Galaxy M51 Review

It’s been a few days since Samsung launched its latest smartphone in the Galaxy M-series in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy M51. Thanks to the impressive specifications it comes with, the device has been creating hype ever since it was released.

The Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is further coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM. In addition to this, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is the first smartphone that comes with a massive 7000mAh battery. It starts from ₹24,999 in India and gives a tough competition to the other upper mid-range devices like OnePlus Nord. Is the Galaxy M51 worth your money? Let’s find out.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4x RAM

6/8 LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB

128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB OS: Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Android 10 with One UI 2.1 Rear Camera: 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture

32 MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C Colors: Celestial Black and Electric Blue

Celestial Black and Electric Blue Battery: 7000 mAh with 25W fast charging

Design, Display, & Build

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in two colors and we got the Celestial Black variant to play around with. Talking about the design, the Galaxy M51 features a shiny back panel that looks like glass but it’s actually Glasstic. The device weighs 213 grams which is impressive because it packs a massive 7000 mAh battery. Devices like Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Moto E7 Plus, and more that feature a 5000 mAh battery weighs more than 200grams so we were expecting the Galaxy M51 would be heavy but Samsung surely did a great job in managing the weight.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 feels premium when you hold it in your hands but the glasstic back panel on the device attracts a lot of fingerprints which makes it hard to use without a case. You get the camera module on the top left corner along with the Samsung branding at the bottom. You get a fingerprint scanner on the power button and volume buttons are also placed on the right. The fingerprint scanner works perfectly and unlocks the device within a second.

You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port along with the speaker grill in the bottom. The sound output from the speakers on Samsung Galaxy M51 is not as good as it’s competitors but it gets the job done well. It also comes with support for Dolby Atmos and you can use that when you plug in your headphones for a better audio experience. You can use a MicroSD card for expanding the storage along with two SIM cards as it has a triple card slot on the left. Overall, the built quality is good and the device surely does impress when it comes to the design.

Samsung never disappoints when it comes to the Display and the same is the case with Samsung Galaxy M51. The Galaxy M51 features a stunning 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It comes in a 20:9 aspect ratio and in addition to this, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the top.

The display on the Galaxy M51 is amazing, You get vibrant and punchy colors along with nice deep blacks. It comes with 420 nits of peak brightness and thanks to that, you never struggle to read text or use the smartphone even in the direct sunlight. The punch hole camera on the front doesn’t interfere with your full-screen experience and you get used to it easily. The viewing angles are great and you’ll definitely enjoy streaming your favorite TV Shows and Movies on this one.

Overall, the Display on the Galaxy M51 is best in this price range. However, the user experience would have gotten much better if Samsung ditched the 60Hz refresh rate and went with a 90Hz panel on this one.

User Interface and Software

Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on the latest OneUI 2.1 which is based on Android 10 and offers a lot of additional features. While usually a lot of mid-range smartphones from Samsung running OneUI often face some minor issues and problems with opening Apps the Galaxy M51 handles everything easily,

In our usage, the Galaxy M51 was able to handle every little thing we threw at it. There was no lag and the overall experience with the UI was smooth. It comes with a lot of bloatware however you can uninstall mostly every app you don’t need. It doesn’t have any Ads in the UI but the notifications from the Samsung Apps are really annoying and you’ll have to turn it off for a clean experience. The Apps load quickly and the animations are also smooth.

The device comes with Widevine L1 support which means that you’ll be able to enjoy your content in the best quality on Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. In addition to this, users can also enjoy HDR videos on YouTube thanks to its HDR10+ supported display. Have a look at the screenshots below to see how the OneUI 2.1 on Samsung Galaxy M51 looks like.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G Processor which is further coupled with an Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with 6/8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage which is further expandable to 512GB via MicroSD card. Now the Snapdragon 730G is a pretty good chipset and it came out early this year. It feels good to see that Samsung finally ditched the Exynos Processor and went for the 730G on this one.

When compared with the 5G enabled Snapdragon 765G on OnePlus Nord the Galaxy M51 does score less in benchmarks and stuff but there is no difference in everyday usage. Apps load up quickly, multitasking can also be done without any issues. In addition to this, the Snapdragon 730G is built for gamers which means that you’ll be able to run most of the modern titles without any issues.

We tried playing Among Us, Call of Duty, and Standoff 2 on this one, and the performance was great. Call of Duty runs on High graphics without any issues however you may face some frame drops at the max supported settings after few hours of Gaming.

Talking about the connectivity options, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and NFC. There are no issues with the connectivity and you won’t face any connection drops when you are connected to a WiFi network.

Moving on to the Benchmarks, we tried running AnTuTu Benchmark, Geekbench 5, PCMark, 3DMark, and AndroBench Storage Benchmark on this one and the scores for them are listed below.

AnTuTu Benchmark : 266025 defeated 23% of users.

: 266025 defeated 23% of users. Geekbench: 549 Single-Core, 1693 Multi-Core

549 Single-Core, 1693 Multi-Core 3DMark – The Gamer’s Benchmark : 2478 on Sling Shot Extreme- Open Gl ES 3.1, 1879 on Sling Shot Extreme- Vulkan

: 2478 on Sling Shot Extreme- Open Gl ES 3.1, 1879 on Sling Shot Extreme- Vulkan PCMark : 7833 Work 2.0 Performance Score

: 7833 Work 2.0 Performance Score Androbench Storage Benchmark: 501 MB/s Maximum Read Speed, 189 MB/s Maximum Write Speed

Have a look at the images below for a detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy M51 Benchmark Scores.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back which consists of a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture that takes care of your selfies and video calls.

By looking at the camera configuration, we can say that it is one of the best camera smartphones under the price of Rs.25,000. Not just on paper but the real-life camera performance is just too good. You get the Samsung Camera app on the device which comes with a lot of cool features and additional modes which include Night Mode, Pro Mode, and a dedicated camera mode for Food Photography.

The pictures you get with the camera on the Samsung Galaxy M51 have vibrant and punchy colors and In addition to this, the bokeh feels natural and makes the pictures look super cool. The front camera also does a great job and the selfies you get are amazing. You can have a look at the camera samples below.

Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy M51 is the first smartphone that comes with a massive 7000 mAh battery which comes with support for 25W Fast Charging. It also supports reverse charging which means that you can use this smartphone as a personal power bank if you run out of battery on your secondary smartphone.

The battery life on this smartphone can go up to 3 days with a single charge but that highly depends on your usage. We were easily able to get 2 days of battery life after a single charge when we did common tasks like browsing through social media apps, watching YouTube videos, playing some games, and more. Throughout our usage, the device was on maximum brightness with Always-on display enabled.

The 25W fast charger comes bundled in the box and it takes about 2 hours to charge the device completely which is good considering its battery capacity. Overall, the battery life on the Samsung Galaxy M51 is the best that you can get in this price range and as of now, no smartphone in the market can offer you a 7000 mAh battery.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is a bang for a buck. This is everything you need from a mid-range device that costs Rs.25,000. It has a stunning Super AMOLED Plus display and a massive 7000 mAh battery which none of the rivals are offering right now. In addition to this, Samsung has gone for Snapdragon 730G this time and thanks to that you get a major performance boost when compared to other mid-range devices by Samsung that comes with the Exynos chip.

Overall the device gives a tough competition to OnePlus Nord and even has better cameras when compared with it. If you are on a strict budget of Rs.25,000 then the Samsung Galaxy M51 is the perfect smartphone for you.

Strengths

Stunning Super AMOLED Plus Display

Reverse Charging Support

Great Battery Life

Amazing Camera Setup

Weakness

The audio output from the Speakers is Average.

60Hz Refresh Rate

