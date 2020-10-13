OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei departs to start a new venture

Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, has reportedly left the company to start his own venture. He has been the face of the company outside the Chinese market and has played a big role in the success of OnePlus.

The development is in line with our previous report. A few months ago, we reported that Carl Pei, who is the Global Director at OnePlus, could be departing from the company pretty soon.

He co-founded the smartphone company OnePlus in December 2013 and the brand launched its first smartphone in April 2014, dubbed as OnePlus One. He was also a part of the company’s recently launched OnePlus Nord smartphone and was also heading the Nord team.

The other co-founder of the company — Pete Lau, is still at the company and holds the position of Chief Executive Officer. However, a couple of months ago, Pete Lau also joined OPPO as Senior Vice President and Head of Product Experience.

As per the internal notice shared on Reddit by user JonSigur, Emily Dai has been appointed as the new head of the Nord product lineup from OnePlus. It’s noteworthy that Dai is already leading the OnePlus India team.

Interestingly, the company has declined to comment on the matter. We expect to get more information regarding this in the coming days or weeks. Also, it remains to be seen what this new venture is about and if it is related to BBK Electronics.

