As expected, Vivo has today launched its new mid-range smartphone in the Indian market — Vivo V20. The company has also confirmed that it will soon launch the Vivo V20 SE smartphone in India.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1800 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset along with Adreno 618 GPU.

It packs 8 GB of RAM and comes in two internal storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity up to 1 TB.

In the camera department, it features a 64-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front side, the device comes with a 44-megapixel snapper for taking selfies.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with an AG Matte Glass back with Chemical etching making it resistant to scratches, There’s also an AF coating that protects the phone from fingerprint smears.

Running on the latest Android 11 operating system with Funtouch OS 11 on top, the smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which comes with support for 33W fast charging technology.

The Vivo V20 comes in Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody colors in India. It is priced at Rs. 24,990 for the 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage version and the 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage model costs Rs. 27,990.

Vivo V20 Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution

Pricing and Availability in India