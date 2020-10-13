Apple iPhone 12 series officially launched; features OLED display and 5G connectivity

After delaying the launch event by a few weeks, Apple has today officially launched its next-generation smartphones — Apple iPhone 12. This time, the company has four models in the lineup.

The standard iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch display — the same size as the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR launched in the previous years. With this new lineup, the company is finally transitioning from LCD to OLED.

Apple has also introduced a smaller 5.4-inch model, which the company is calling the iPhone 12 Mini. The company claims that the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest and lightest 5G smartphone in the world.

The company also introduced iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max which comes with a new flat-edged design and slightly bigger screens. The Pro variant features a 6.1-inch display while the Pro Max model has a 6.7-inch display.

The screen offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The iPhone 12’s OLED screen has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG. It still features the wide notch on top of the display which embeds Apple’s Face ID technology.

As for the camera, the iPhone 12 and the Mini variant features a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Pro and Pro Max models get an additional telephoto lens for a triple-camera setup.

The Pro model also comes with a LiDAR sensor which adds depth mapping technology and 3D augmented reality mapping. There’s also support for Night Vision on the front-facing camera as well.

Under the hood, all the smartphones are powered by the company’s new A14 Bionic process which is built using the 5nm process and is claimed to offer improved performance and better efficiency.

All the models come with support for 5G connectivity. Apple says it has tested 5G performance with 100 carriers across 30 countries to ensure a smooth launch.

It also supports wireless charging and has a new magnetic sensor that lets chargers snap right into the place, like MagSafe for iPhone. The company is also removing charging brick and Earpods from the box for environmental purposes.

The iPhone 12 is built with an aluminum frame while the Pro models are built using Stainless Steel. Coming to the pricing, the iPhone 12 Mini costs $699 for the base model while the standard iPhone 12 starts at $799. On the other hand, the Pro model starts at $999 while the Pro Max starts at $1,099. The devices will go on sale from 23rd October while the Mini will go on sale from 13th November.

The company will start taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro from 16th October and the shipments will start from 23rd October. However, the Pro Max variant will be up for pre-order from 6th November and shipments will start from 13th November.

Apple iPhone 12 Pricing and Availability in India

Along with the pricing and availability details in the United States, the company has also revealed details for the Indian market.

iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB – ₹69,900

iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB – ₹74,900

iPhone 12 Mini 256 GB – ₹84,900

iPhone 12 64 GB – ₹79,900

iPhone 12 128 GB – ₹84,900

iPhone 12 256 GB – ₹94,900

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB – ₹1,19,990

iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB – ₹1,29,990

iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB – ₹1,49,990

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB – ₹1,29,990

iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB – ₹1,39,990

iPhone 12 Pro 512 GB – ₹1,59,990

The Apple iPhone 12 will be available for purchase in India from October 30th while the iPhone 12 mini will be available from November 13th.