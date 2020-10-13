How to change site permissions in the new Microsoft Edge [Windows/Mac]

Are you using the new Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows 10 or Mac? Whenever you browse the internet, several websites ask for specific permissions to offer you better browsing experience. For instance, browsing Google Maps will eventually require the Location permission of your computer. Just like you allow certain permissions on your smartphones, your browser also asks for it for the websites you visit.

These types of permissions are asked when you browse the websites that require access. But in some cases, you might have either blocked or allowed some site permissions that you don’t actually want to, and changing them seems necessary for you because of privacy concerns or whatsoever. The Microsoft Edge browser allows you to change the site permissions with only a few clicks.

Change site permissions in Microsoft Edge [Windows 10/Mac]

Here’s what you need to do to change the site permissions in the new Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows 10 or Mac computer. Follow these steps.

Launch the Microsoft Edge browser on your computer and head to the three dots in the upper right corner of the browser’s screen. Click on Settings from the drop-down list. On the left side pane, click on Site Permissions to access the permissions for the websites you visit on the Microsoft Edge. On the right side, click on the permissions you want to change. You will see a list of websites here, you can either choose to Allow or Block specific permission for the websites. For example, change the Location permission for websites that you have either allowed or blocked at the time of browsing when you were asked for location permission. Delete the ones that you feel aren’t needed or the ones that you have previously blocked.

This way you can take control of the permissions websites ask for in the Microsoft Edge browser.

