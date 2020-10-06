How to set the new Microsoft Edge as a default browser [Windows/Mac]

Have you tried the new Microsoft Edge browser? If you have updated the Edge on your Windows 10 computer, it turns out that you will receive the new Chromium-based Edge update which is at par with Google Chrome. And it’s easy to change the default browser to Microsoft Edge, here’s what you need to do.

Whenever you download and install a new browser on your computer, you might be asked to keep it as the default browser. But in case if you have missed this notification, you can quickly turn it as a default browser from the settings. When you click links in emails and other documents, they will open in the default browser you choose to keep.

If you are using Google Chrome on Windows or perhaps Safari on Mac, you might have changed the browser settings to keep them as the default. For Mac, the Safari is the default browser and for Windows, the Microsoft Edge, but if you have changed the settings to keep it as Google Chrome or Safari, you can easily change it to Microsoft Edge.

How to set Microsoft Edge as a default browser [Windows/Mac]

Here what you need to do to set Microsoft Edge as the default browser.

Launch Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows or Mac.

Click on the three dots at the top right corner and click on Settings at the bottom of the list .

at the bottom of the list Click on Default Browser on the left side , and on the right side, click Make Default .

on the left side Confirm the move on the next window.

The Microsoft Edge browser is now the default browser on your Windows or Mac.

That’s all you have to do to make the Edge browser as default. The new Microsoft Edge is based on Chromium just like Google Chrome, and since it’s Chromium-based, several features are identical to Google Chrome.

