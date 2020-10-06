LinkedIn launches Stories feature in India along with localized stickers

LinkedIn has launched its new Stories feature in India, which the company says is aimed at helping members share their everyday professional moments with their communities in a more casual, creative, and authentic manner.

The feature was first introduced last month and is now rolling out in India. It allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long that will be visible on their profiles only for 24 hours.

With the launch of Stories feature in India, it is now available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Netherlands, UAE, and the USA. Along with this, the professional social network has also launched six localized stickers in India – Auto Rickshaw, Jugaad, Chai-Time, Cricket, Yoga, and India.

To post a story on the platform, users can touch the circle with their photo on the LinkedIn app and then click on the plus sign on the top left corner to open the camera. The stories will only be visible to the users’ connections and followers with stories access.

Apart from these new features, the professional social media platform is also introducing messaging, video chat, and search changes. It is introducing a blended search results page with defined recommendations organized by people, jobs, groups, companies, schools, content, LinkedIn Learning courses, and online events.