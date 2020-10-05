How to clear browsing history on the new Microsoft Edge [Windows 10/Mac]

Whenever you browse, search, shop online, or stream, your data is stored in the browser, more often, it’s the websites that you visit and the passwords you save. Many of you are using the new Microsoft Edge browser and here, we will show you how you can instantly clear the browsing history on your Windows 10 or Mac.

Some of you are worried about your web browsing history being saved by the browser, you might want to clear the browsing data to protect your privacy. You can either use the Incognito/InPrivate browsing on the Microsoft Edge so that the browsing data is cleared once you exit the browser or simply clear the browsing history if you have used the browser in normal mode.

How to clear browsing history on new Microsoft Edge [Windows/Mac]

The new Microsoft Edge is based on Chromium just like Google Chrome, and since it’s Chromium-based, several features are identical to Google Chrome. To clear browsing data on the Edge, make sure sync is turned off, items that are synced will be cleared across all synced devices. Here’s how to clear your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.

Launch Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows or Mac.

Click on the three dots at the top right corner and click on Settings .

Click on Privacy, Search, and services , and on the right side, scroll a little bit to find the Clear browsing data.

Select Choose what to clear under the Clear browsing data.

Choose a time range from the Time range drop-down menu.

Mark the checkbox for the types of data you want to clear. For instance, if you just want to remove the browsing history, choose Browsing history. You can also remove Cookies and other site data, cached images and files, Passwords, Autofill form data, and Site permissions depending upon what you want to clear. If you don’t want anything to be leftover after you browse, check all the boxes.

Click on Clear now .

This will clear the browsing history or the data that you have chosen.

If you don’t want to save anything, use the InPrivate browsing mode all the time. You can either use the shortcut Command + Shift + N (Mac) or CTRL + SHIFT + N (Windows) to launch the browser in InPrivate mode or simply use this guide to always run the Microsoft Edge in InPrivate browsing mode by default.

Are you new to the Microsoft Edge browser? You can also change the default search engine on the Microsoft Edge for Windows and Mac.

Want more stuff like this? More awesome stuff can be found here – tutorials, guides, tips, tricks, and hidden features for Windows and Mac. For more updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube