As promised, Motorola has today launched its new foldable smartphone in the Indian market — Motorola Razr 5G. This is the company’s second-generation foldable smartphone, which was first unveiled last month.

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch flexible CinemaVision OLED display that offers 21:9 aspect ratio and 2142 x 876 pixels resolution. There’s also a secondary 2.7-inch OLED quick-view display with 600 x 800 pixels screen resolution.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The device packs 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, without support for a microSD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone has a 48 MP camera sensor on the back and a 20 MP snapper on the front. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor placed on the phone’s back panel.

The phone, which has a water-repellent design, runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 2800 mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging technology support.

The Motorola Razr 5G comes in Polished Graphite color and is priced at ₹1,24,999. The device will be available for purchase in India from 12th October through Flipkart as well as leading retail stores across the country.

Motorola Razr 5G Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen with 2142 x 876 pixels resolution; 2.7-inch 4:3 gOLED screen with 600 x 800 pixels resolution

Pricing and Availability in India