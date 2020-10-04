How to enable Read Receipt in Outlook on Windows 10

Emails have become an important part of online activities, especially if it is something business-related. When you are sending an important email, it is good to have the option to know when the receiver opens the email.

If you are using Windows 10 computer, then we will show you how you can enable the read receipt feature for your emails. Do note that the function is not supported in the default Mail app in Windows 10 but you can use third-party email software for that. In this case, we are using Microsoft Outlook.

You can enable the read receipt feature for individual emails or set it as a default for every email. But do note that there’s no way to force read receipt as the receiver will be able to decline read receipt if they don’t want to notify the sender of their action.

How to enable Read Receipt in Outlook

Step 1: Open the Outlook app on your computer

Step 2: Now, start composing a new email by clicking on the “New Email” button.

Step 3: In the New Email window, click on the “Options” tab from the top menu bar.

Step 4: There, select the option “Request Read Receipt.” You will also get an option to select “Request Delivery Receipt.”

Step 5: After that, you can continue sending the message as you would normally send.

That’s it. Now, whenever your contact receives the email, he/she will be asked to confirm to send the read receipt.