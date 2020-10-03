How to change default search engine in Microsoft Edge [Windows 10/Mac]

Does your Microsoft Edge browser display search results in Bing? Want to change it to Google? The Microsoft Edge browser sets Bing as the default search engine automatically, but you can change it to Google with this quick trick. Here’s how to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge on your Windows 10 or Mac.

Follow these simple steps to change the default search engine in the Safari browser.

Launch the Microsoft Edge browser on your computer. Click on the three dots at the top right corner and click on Settings . Click on Privacy and services and scroll to the bottom to find the Address bar settings. Click on the Address bar and change the Search engine used in the address bar from the drop-down menu. You can either choose Google as the main search engine or any other you wish. Your Microsoft Edge browser now shows you search results in Google or whichever search engine you have chosen.

Here’s a video showing you the exact steps to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge.

If you are using browsers other than the Microsoft Edge, like Google Chrome or Safari, you can manually change the default search engine on your Chrome browser as well as search engine for Safari on Mac.

