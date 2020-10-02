Those who are using the Safari browser on Mac, know that the default search engine is set automatically, most obvious is Google. But Safari lets you choose between four major web search engines – Google, Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo. If you prefer some other search engine or you just want to change it for a while, here’s how you can change the default search engine in Safari on your Mac.

How to change default search engine in Safari [Mac]

Follow these simple steps to change the default search engine in the Safari browser.

Launch the Safari browser on your Mac Click on Safari at the top left corner in the menubar and click on Preferences . Use Search preferences to change how you search the web and how search results are presented. Click on the Search tab and under Search engine , choose your default search engine for Safari.

If you are using Google Chrome, you can manually change the default search engine on your Chrome browser, here’s how. There’s more you can do with the Safari itself, check out these cool Safari tips and tricks.

Cool Safari Tips & Tricks:

Also check out these 5 amazing browsing tricks you can do on the Safari browser for Mac. Want more stuff like this? More awesome stuff can be found here – tutorials, guides, tips, tricks, and hidden features for Mac, and Windows. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube