How To Block Websites In Safari Browser On Your Mac

There are a number of reasons why you want to block a website, whether you want to block access to certain websites for children or you want to block because of a shared computer for someone or the people who use, or anything else. Blocking websites on Mac is easy, you can make use of the Screen Time to keep an eye on Mac usage as well as comes with a bunch of parental control tools to restrict the content.

The Screen Time feature on the Mac is a new feature and is available in macOS Catalina or later versions. If your Mac is using an older version, you won’t be able to use the Screen Time feature. By using the Screen Time, it limits the user to access the web, blocking websites can be useful when you don’t want others who are using your Mac to access websites like social media, social networking, adult content, and more. Here’s how to block websites on Mac.

How To Block Websites In Safari Browser [Mac]

To make use of the Screen Time, make sure your Mac is up to date, it needs the macOS Catalina or later version otherwise it won’t work. Once you have updated to the macOS Catalina, follow these steps

Head to the Apple icon in the corner on the menu bar at the top and click on it. Click on System Preferences to enter the system preferences. Click on Screen Time under the System Preferences window to proceed further. On the next window, click on the Content & Privacy option located on the left side. If the Content & Privacy Restrictions is turned off, turn it on by clicking on the ‘ Turn On… ‘ button. Now, choose the option Limit Adult Websites to automatically block a bunch of adult websites that are on Apple’s database. However, you can add a specific website of your own such as a social media website or social networking website, or anything else by clicking on the Customize . Under the Restricted section at the bottom, click on the (+) icon. Type the URL of the website to block or restrict from viewing and click OK. You can add as many websites to your choice. Once you have done it, visit the website by launching the Safari browser, you won’t be able to access it.

That’s pretty much it, you know how to block websites on your Mac. You can also block websites in Safari on your iPhone and iPad. In addition to that, delete any history on the Safari to clear out any traces that are left in the browser in case you might have visited previously.

Do note that, this also applies to third-party browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. In case if you think the user knows how to remove the blocked websites by visiting the Screen Time, it’s better to use a Screen Time passcode.

Know more about Mac tutorials, guides, tips, and tricks as well as Windows. To get updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.