Jio TV+ content curation platform announced with support for 12 global OTT apps

At the recent Reliance Annual General Meeting, the company unveiled its new Jio TV+ platform. It is a content curation platform for all the users of the Jio set-top box.

Using the Jio TV+ platform, users can easily discover OTT content and it also offers a single sign-on for 12 global OTT apps. Apart from the search features, the new Jio TV+ also has an aggregated voice search that understands context.

It can search for content based on actors, directors, genres, producers, and even mood. Possibly the biggest feature is the single sign-on support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Shemaroo, JioSaavn, YouTube, and Eros Now.

There is also the Jio App Store available via the Jio set-top box that provides access to various apps across multiple genres such as entertainment, education, health, yoga, religion, news, travel and living, and many more.

The company has also announced the Jio Developers program. Reliance is inviting developers to the Jio App Store to create, launch, and monetize their apps.

The search also offers a majority of Live TV channels and brings a host interactive features for users to engage in. Making the announcement, Akash Ambani said, “We believe that interactivity on the TV or two-way communication is the future of consumption.”

Along with Jio TV+, Reliance also launched Jio Glass. The company describes it as “the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience.”