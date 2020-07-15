Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 international variant launched

Xiaomi had recently launched its next-generation Mi Band 5 fitness tracker and the device has now debuted in the international markets. The company has launched the Mi Smart Band 5 in the UK and Europe.

There are some changes in the international variant compared to the Chinese one. The global version doesn’t come with support for NFC, Alexa voice assistant, and SpO2 blood oxygen tracking.

The Mi Smart Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Instead of the circular capacitive button, this one comes with an inverted ‘U’ button. The company says that more than 100 watch faces are available through Mi Fit application.

The tracker comes with Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function which enables enhanced health tracking. It also packs a heart rate sensor and a new women-focused health features that help them track menstrual cycles through the fitness band.

It also comes with a 24×7 sleep monitoring feature, so now it can also track afternoon naps along with the night sleep, a much-needed addition. The device also comes with support for the remote camera shutter button.

The fitness band now comes with a new magnetic charger that automatically snaps at the back to start charging. As per the company, the device is powered by a 125 mAh battery that offers a battery life of 14 days but can be stretched up to 20 days.

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes in five different straps — Black, Yellow, Navy Blue, Orange, Teal, and Mint Green. As for the pricing, it is priced at €39.99 (~$46) across Europe, with a €34.99 (~$40) early bird price. The UK price will be announced on July 16 when the device goes on sale.