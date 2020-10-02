Windows 10 will now warn users if the SSD is about to fail

Microsoft has been introducing new features to its Windows 10 operating system at regular intervals and now the company has confirmed that it will add a new feature that will warn users is about to fail. This will give users enough time to copy or backup their data to cloud storage.

The feature, which is introduced in Build 20266, has been rolled out to testers in the Dev Channel with a new storage health monitoring function. The feature is specifically designed to work with NVMe SSDs.

If the drive is coming to the end of usable life, the feature will give a warning to users about the risk of failure. It will also advise users to take a backup of everything on the drive, to avoid losing data.

The warning message will link to the Properties in “Manage disks and volumes” present in Settings. From there, the user will be able to get detailed information on the SSD, along with estimated remaining life.

The upcoming Windows 10 Build 20226 comes also come with an update for the Your Phone settings, introducing a hub for all the linked devices. There are several other changes and improvements and a few bug fixes.