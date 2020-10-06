Apple announces digital event on 13th October; iPhone 12 launch expected

Apple has today announced that the company will be hosting an event on 13th October, which will be an online-only. While the company has not confirmed it but it is likely to launch the next-generation iPhone 12 models.

The event is scheduled to take place at 10:00 am on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Similar to the recent event last month, we expect the company to provide pre-taped segments for the new products.

As for the new iPhones, the company is expected to launch four models this year — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These four models will come in three sizes — 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch.

All the models are expected to feature edge-to-edge OLED display with Face ID support along with TrueDepth front-facing cameras. This will be the first time Apple is using the OLED display panel across the entire lineup.

In terms of connectivity, all the models will come with support for 5G but the fastest mmWave 5G could be limited only to the premium models and the rest of the models will have support for Sub-6GHz 5G.

It remains to be seen if the company makes an announcement for any of its other upcoming products, including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the ARM-powered MacBook which are also expected to launch this year.