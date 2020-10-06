A couple of weeks ago, Samsung had unveiled its latest smartphone under the Galaxy S20 lineup — Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka Galaxy S20 FE. Today, the company has officially launched the same in India.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Exynos 990 chipset.

As for the memory configuration, the device packs 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also support for expandable storage up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 12 MP wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support as well as 30x hybrid Space Zoom support.

On the front side, the device features a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies. The device runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in five color options — Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White. The phone is priced at ₹49,999 and will be available for purchase from 16th October.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 407ppi, HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate

Pricing and Availability in India