Samsung Galaxy S20 FE officially launched in India for ₹49,999
A couple of weeks ago, Samsung had unveiled its latest smartphone under the Galaxy S20 lineup — Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition aka Galaxy S20 FE. Today, the company has officially launched the same in India.
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Exynos 990 chipset.
As for the memory configuration, the device packs 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also support for expandable storage up to 1 TB using a microSD card.
In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 12 MP wide sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support as well as 30x hybrid Space Zoom support.
On the front side, the device features a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies. The device runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes in five color options — Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White. The phone is priced at ₹49,999 and will be available for purchase from 16th October.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Key Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 407ppi, HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate
- CPU: Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 128 GB internal; expandable support up to 1 TB
- OS: Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2
- Rear Camera: 12 MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 ratings
- Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, NFC, and USB Type-C
- Colors: Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White
- Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W fast charging support
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: ₹49,999
- Availability: From 16th October